Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Jaylen Brown is ready for the Boston Celtics to make history against the Miami Heat. The Heat won the first two games of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, taking a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 at home. Now, Brown and the Celtics are looking to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 0-2 series deficit in the conference finals after losing the first two games at home.

“We’ve just got to come out fighting and play basketball,” Jaylen Brown told reporters after the Celtics’ Game 2 loss against the Heat. “I think both of these two games [the Heat] have been able to come out on top, but who is to say we can’t come out on top in the next two games?

“We just got to come ready to play basketball,” Brown said. “We can’t lose our confidence. It’s the first to four. It should make for a better story.”

If the Celtics are going to beat the Heat in four of the next five games, Brown will have to be more productive. Boston’s second-best player was limited to 16 points on 7-of-23 shooting in Game 2. Brown scored 22 points in the series opener, but he needed 21 shots to do so. Brown also had six turnovers in Boston’s Game 1 loss at home.

Game 3 is a virtual must-win situation for the Celtics. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 hole to win a playoff series.

Despite dropping the first two games at home, the Celtics are actually favored to beat the Heat in Game 3. Boston can retake home-court advantage with two straight wins in Miami.