Throughout her rivalry with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese has received backlash from WNBA fans for years. The conflict between the Sky and the Fever has turned it into one of the WNBA's biggest grudge matches. However, members of the sports media world, including Robert Griffin III, have called Reese out during her career. Her mentor, Shaquille O'Neal, came to her defense.

Griffin III has led the charge of the shade thrown towards Reese. He posted earlier this week condemning people who altered the cover of NBA 2K26. Reese joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony as the game's cover athletes. However, her cover image was changed, comparing Reese to a monkey. In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Griffin III spoke out against the racist post.

While he defended Reese on the subject of race, Griffin III stuck to his guns on his previous comments. He claims that Reese hates Clark because of her popularity and the fact that each player is compared to another in the media. That post triggered a response from O'Neal, who warned the former NFL quarterback from posting anything similar in the future.

“Speaking of man, RG3, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f***ing face,” O'Neal said. “I'm the one calling her, telling her not to respond.”

O'Neal went on to criticize Griffin III's comments about Reese and Clark's animosity towards one another. To him, it is okay for athletes not to like one another while they are competing.

“If he hates her, so what? Mind your business,” O'Neal said. “Like, I don't mind you doing your job as anyone, but don't pick on that little girl, because guess what? I'm her protector. Now pick on me. You pick on me, I'm gonna punch you in your f***ing face.”

O'Neal has been a big supporter of Reese's since she arrived at LSU. Now, he is part of a support group helping the Sky's star handle the vitriol that comes with WNBA stardom.