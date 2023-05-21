The Miami Heat stole Game 2 on the road in Boston behind a masterful performance from Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin along with support from a cast of many. Heat guard Gabe Vincent was among those who helped close the game out, but he also gave new life to the Boston Celtics with a controversial foul in the closing minutes on Jayson Tatum.

With Miami leading 105-100, Vincent attempted to crowd Tatum on a 3-point attempt that resulted in the refs blowing the whistle on the fourth-year guard out of UC-Santa Barbara.

Tatum made all three resulting free throws before Vincent got him back with a jump shot on the other end that just about sealed it for the road team.

Watch Tatum draw the controversial foul at the 7:08 mark of the video below:

On Saturday, the NBA caught many off guard with an official statement on Vincent’s foul, which they deemed was actually not a foul at all.

NBA says that Vincent foul on Tatum 3 with less than a minute left was a bad call. League said Tatum "Overtly and unnaturally extended his right leg" and no foul should have been called. Tatum hit all 3 FTs and Gabe then hit jumper on the other end. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points while grabbing 13 rebounds on the evening to go along with eight assists, perhaps getting the benefit of the doubt from the refs due to his incredible performance.

Vincent had just nine points on the evening, none bigger than his last-minute shot that gave the Heat the cushion they needed to close the game out. The series now shifts to Miami for Sunday night’s Game 3 at 8:30 pm ET at the Kaseya Center in South Florida.

The Miami Heat will take a 2-0 series lead home to what should be a fired-up, sellout crowd eager to see what type of magic Jimmy Butler can conjure up in an effort to take a commanding three-game lead over the defending Eastern Conference champions.