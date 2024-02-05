Jayson Tatum got real about Marcus Smart being traded

The Boston Celtics and their fans welcomed back Marcus Smart for the first time tonight as the Memphis Grizzlies came to town, and Jayson Tatum reflected on the shocking trade that led to Smart's departure.

“It was tough, it was shocking to see that,” Jayson Tatum said, via Sara Jane Gamelli of Ball Is Life. “The business of the NBA, losing teammates that I spent every season — been through so many ups and downs it was tough. It was tough it was like losing a brother. It was tough to see him get traded.”

The Celtics came away with a 131-91 win over the Grizzlies, who did not have Marcus Smart in the lineup due to injury. Tatum scored 34 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in the win. The Celtics played a tribute video for Smart and the crowd gave him a rousing ovation.

The Grizzlies have dealt with a number of injuries this season, Smart being one of them. Ja Morant is out for the year as well, and Memphis is likely looking at a lottery pick before trying to reset next season.

It was initially thought that the Celtics would be able to keep Smart and acquire Kristaps Porzingis in a trade, but a deal with the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers fell through due to Malcolm Brogdon's medicals. Instead, the three-team trade included the Celtics, Wizards and Grizzlies, and it required Smart going to Memphis to get the deal done and get Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.