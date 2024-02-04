The Boston Celtics are preparing for an emotional return of former player Marcus Smart.

Former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is set to return to the city Sunday as his Memphis Grizzlies team plays his old squad. Smart is getting a tribute from the Celtics in his return, per Mass Live.

Smart is expected to be honored with a tribute video during the Celtics-Grizzlies game. He is also being named a “Hero Among Us” for his philanthropy work in the Boston community. Smart played for the Celtics from 2014-23, and was an integral part of the franchise during that period. He was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and was also named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times while a member of the franchise.

This season, Smart is averaging 14 points a game for a struggling Grizzlies team. Memphis is expected to be without Smart for Sunday's game, as the guard is nursing a finger injury. Still, emotions are expected to run high as Smart makes his return to Boston.

“I think there will be a little bit extra emotion, just because of how Smart’s been able to impact the community and impact the Garden so many times,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said, per New England Sports Network. This is the only time this season the Grizzlies and Celtics are scheduled to play in Boston.

The Celtics are having another solid season, despite Smart no longer being on the team. Boston is 37-12 on the season and first in the Eastern Conference. Memphis enters the game with a 18-31 record. The Celtics and Grizzlies tip off at 6:00 Eastern on Sunday.