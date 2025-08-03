The Kansas City Chiefs will have revenge on the mind during the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City's chance at a three-peat was demolished by Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs will now do whatever it takes to get back to the big game during the 2025 season. It would help to have one of their best wide receivers back on the field.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a hilarious quip about receiver Rashee Rice in a recent interview.

“He’s done a nice job off the field, he’s doing a nice job on the field,” Reid said per Michael David Smith of PFT. “You learn from your mistakes, that’s the important part. So all of that. On the field, he’s just been full speed ahead—no pun intended.”

Reid unintentionally made a hilarious pun about Rice's legal troubles that threaten to keep him off the field at some point during the regular season.

Rice was involved in a car crash during the 2024 offseason which was related to a street racing incident. The crash left several people injured and Rice faced eight criminal charges as a result.

Rice was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days of jail time on July 17th. Since Rice was sentenced, NFL insiders estimated that the league would expedite its disciplinary process and give the receiver a multi-game suspension.

Considering the nature of Rice's legal charges, Reid unintentionally made a pun by saying that Rice has been “full speed ahead” during training camp.

The NFL can announce whether or not Rice will receive a suspension at any time. For now, the Chiefs simply have to prepare for the worst.

Chiefs' Rashee Rice opens up on suspension talks during training camp

Rice is doing the best he can while he waits for suspension news.

The talented wide receiver opened up on his potential multi-game suspension during a recent interview at training camp.

“Honestly, it's still in the works,” Rice said. “My legal team is handling that. All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that's me doing what I do best right here on the field.”

Rice is not going to let a potential suspension slow him down, despite the uncertainty of his future.

“This is my job, and this is what I love to do,” Rice concluded. “Even when I'm not able to be out there with my team, I'm still going to be working as hard as I can so I can be back out there with them as soon as possible.”

Hopefully the NFL announces how they plan to discipline Rice, if at all, as soon as possible.