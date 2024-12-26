The Boston Celtics suffered a rough 118-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day, and star player Jayson Tatum spoke on what his team needs to do to come out of this recent slump

“We gotta take some ownership, we gotta be better, we [have to] acknowledge the things that we've done not so great,” Jayson Tatum said, via Daniel Donabedien of ClutchPoints. “We gotta look in the mirror and man up and we just gotta be better. We fully believe in ourselves, you know, the things we can do when we're fully locked in, and we've done it time and time again. We just had some lapses recently, we just gotta get back on track.”

The Christmas Day game was a showcase of what the 76ers could be when everyone is on the court at the same time, but it also put on display the struggles that the Celtics have been dealing with as of late. They have lost four of their last seven, with disappointing defeats coming against the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and now the 76ers. Boston has a record of 6-5 so far in December, which is qualified as a slump for a team of this caliber.

The Celtics have garnered attention for Joe Mazzulla's plan, which involves them shooting the most threes per game of any team in NBA history. The overall shooting for the Celtics has dipped a bit this season, and that is a factor in this recent stretch, which has brought mediocre results.

Boston will get a chance to rebound starting on Friday, when they take on the Indiana Pacers. It will be the first of two straight games against Indiana, with the second coming on Sunday. Both games will be played in Boston.

Currently, the Celtics are still second in the Eastern Conference, four games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for first, who currently are 26-4 on the season. The New York Knicks picked up a game on Boston as well with their win on Christmas against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks are 20-10 and two games back of the Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics remain a contender, but they will have to come out of this December slump at some point.