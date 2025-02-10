The Boston Celtics have injury statuses on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to keep track of.

Heading into their contest against the Miami Heat on Monday, the Celtics have done well in their last 10 games by going 7-3.

However, Boston released their injury report ahead of Monday's encounter. It shows Tatum, Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Torrey Craig as the players dealing with injuries.

Tatum has right patella tendinopathy and Brown is dealing with right knee swelling. Holiday is nursing a right shoulder impingement, and Craig completes the report as he is reconditioning from a right ankle injury.

How Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown performed in Celtics' last game

The Boston Celtics dominated in their last game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, which Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown took part in.

Tatum dominated with a marvelous display against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He finished with a stat line of 40 points, six rebounds and four assists. He shot 13-of-26 from the field and 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Brown did not have a standout performance, scoring 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting overall. However, he was involved in other areas by having five assists, three rebounds, three steals, and a block throughout the night.

Boston improved to 37-16 on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

The Celtics prepare for their next matchup on the road, facing the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.