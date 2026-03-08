The Detroit Tigers were expected to reunite with starting pitcher Tarik Skubal after his start in the World Baseball Classic. Skubal helped lead Team USA to a win over Great Britain. Following that game, Skubal admitted he was thinking though about sticking around and starting another game in the WBC.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch understands what Skubal is probably feeling right now.

“I don't think anything's been determined. I think he's incredibly emotional about the experience. It's a difficult time that weighs heavily on players because they want to do it all,” Hinch said, per MLB.com.

Team USA defeated Great Britain 9-1 on Saturday. While Skubal allowed a run to start the game, he soon settled in.

Team USA hopes to win the World Baseball Classic

The American team would surely love to have Skubal around moving forward. Team USA is set to face off against Mexico on Monday. The Americans could also be playing powerful clubs like Japan in the days ahead.

Article Continues Below

Against Great Britain, it took some time for Team USA's offense to get going. It did though, as Kyle Schwarber got things started with a two-run moonshot in the fifth-inning.

Skubal loved watching his team win. He felt the emotion of being able to play for his country.

“This is a great atmosphere. My legs were a little light there early in the game, and that means you're in a really cool environment,” Skubal said, per ESPN. “This is one of those games that there's just different emotions that run through you that don't really run through you when you're playing in the big leagues.”

Skubal has won the Cy Young award the last two seasons for the American League. He helped lead his Tigers to the postseason in 2025, after posting 13 regular season wins.

“That's where my focus is, trying to win a World Series for the city of Detroit, the team that drafted me in 2018,” Skubal said. “The Tigers' fans are excited; they're really invested in this club, and so are we.”

Hinch will be watching closely as Skubal makes a decision about whether to pitch again in the WBC.