The Carolina Panthers were one of the more surprising stories in the NFL during the 2025 season. Carolina shockingly won the NFC South at 8-9 and hosted a home playoff game. Now the Panthers may be feeling the urgency to add more talent in the hopes of taking another leap forward in 2026.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the buzz around the league in a recent article ahead of NFL free agency. Fowler named the Colts on one team that is “lurking” and could be active at multiple positions in free agency.

“Carolina is lurking in several markets, likely seeking pass-rush and linebacker help,” Fowler wrote on Sunday. “Players such as edge rusher Odafe Oweh and linebacker Devin Lloyd are considered good fits for the Panthers' defensive scheme. General manager Dan Morgan also was with Buffalo when the franchise drafted free agent linebacker [Tremaine] Edmunds.”

The Panthers have some young, talented defenders as the backbone of their defense. Carolina could take a big step forward if they add one or two key veterans in key roles.

Coincidentally, Edmunds is available on the trade market. If the Panthers do not solve their linebacker problem in free agency, they could attempt a trade for him.

Fowler also noted that Carolina could be in the market for a new backup quarterback. They already have veteran Andy Dalton under contract but are clearly interested in adding some competition.

“In backup QB news, Mitchell Trubisky has garnered interest as a quality No. 2,” Fowler added. “The Titans, Bills and Jets are among teams on the radar here. One name to potentially watch as a backup in Carolina: Kenny Pickett.”

The former first-round pick by the Steelers is a free agent in 2026. Pickett was most recently on the Raiders where he played in a few games in relief of Geno Smith.

This comes after the Panthers decided to pick up Bryce Young's fifth-year option. Carolina will be expecting big things from Young in what effectively will be a contract year in 2026. But it doesn't hurt to have additional insurance at quarterback.

Carolina will be a fascinating team to watch during NFL free agency over the next few weeks.