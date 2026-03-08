Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi is widely seen as the best football player in the history of the sport. Now 38 and expected to engage in a last hurrah at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA, Messi has a staggering portfolio across his career at Barcelona, PSG, and his national team.

And well, one cannot be surprised to learn that Messi, who is known to also receive equity and bonuses in addition to guaranteed income as part of his contract, ends up receiving around $70-80 million per year. Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas recently told ESPN that when all his bonuses were considered, Messi was taking home a truly whopping amount on a yearly basis.

“The reason that I need to have sponsors and for them to be world-class is because players are expensive. I pay Messi — worth every penny — but it's $70 million to $80 million a year. Across everything,” he said per ESPN.

The Argentine receives a base salary of $12 million with a guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667. After joining the MLS club back in 2023, Messi signed an extension last summer that keeps him at the club until the end of 2028.

Inter Miami has accumulated multiple major achievements since his arrival, including winning the Leagues Cup, capturing the MLS Supporters’ Shield with a record points tally, reaching the U.S. Open Cup final, winning the MLS Cup, and advancing to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. The Argentine icon has helped transform the club into a destination for high-profile talent.

His partnership with former Barcelona teammates such as Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets and the tactical structure built around his playmaking ability has turned Miami into one of the most entertaining attacking teams in MLS. That has all contributed in making Miami the most valuable club in MLS, with a valuation of $1.45 billion.

Regardless, it is good to see that Messi is aptly paid for his contributions, although some may argue that stealing him away from Europe alone should result in an even higher package.