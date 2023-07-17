Jayson Tatum has been balling out for the Boston Celtics since the release of his Jordan Tatum 1 signature sneaker. The shoes have become more popular each time Tatum debuts a new colorway and can be seen on basketball courts all over the country as a solid option for hoopers who like a reliable sneaker. Earlier today, Jayson Tatum posted to his personal Instagram and teased three unreleased colorways of his shoes.

The current rotation of the Jordan Tatum 1 includes five colorways as of now, each personal to Jayson Tatum and his roots. Sporting nicknames like ‘Zoo', ‘St. Louis', ‘Barbershop', ‘Pink Lemonade', and ‘Old School,' each colorway has a clean look and is accented by Tatum's play on the court. Now, Tatum is teasing three additional versions of the shoe.

New Jayson Tatum Jordan Tatum 1 colorways 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZrcuQWehOz — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 17, 2023

The first colorway is clearly an all-pink version of the Tatum 1, surely to have some meaning very close to Jayson Tatum. The colorway in the middle is a muted one, but features an iridescent and gradient mashup of bright colors. The final pair is the denim colorway, which was seen on Tatum's feet recently at the NBA Summer League.

When asked about having his own signature line, Tatum wants fans to feel close to him when wearing his kicks.

“I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put it on, I felt like I was in-sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together.”

It's clear that Tatum and Jordan Brand are gearing up for a big upcoming NBA season. He'll stay strapped with the colorways for now, but there's been rumors of a second Jordan Tatum model coming in the next year or so. The line is popular, so don't be surprised to see some big things coming for one of their best athletes. Don't forget to follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!