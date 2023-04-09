Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 1 dropped on Friday to the excitement of Boston Celtics and NBA fans; however, despite the successful release, the superstar still can’t believe that he now has a signature shoe.

Tatum revealed as much on Saturday as he showed his appreciation to all the fans who supported him and bought his first signature kicks with the Jordan Brand. It’s a dream come true for the Celtics forward, and that was abundantly clear with his heartfelt message on social media.

“I really got my own shoe… it doesn’t seem real this shit is so crazy! From the bottom of my heart I truly appreciate everyone that went to go cop a pair, means more than you know,” Tatum wrote on Twitter.

Of course it’s not the first time fans have seen the Jordan Tatum 1, as the Celtics leader has already worn it before to further promote its release. Nonetheless, there’s no denying that seeing it drop online and for fans to actually cop them quickly is extra special. Besides, every player dreams of having their own signature shoe, but not everyone gets that opportunity.

For what it’s worth, during the promotion of his sneakers last February, Jayson Tatum opened up about his desire for the Jordan Tatum 1 to become another avenue for his fans to “connect” with him. He put himself in the shoes of his followers, sharing how he wanted his supporters to have the same experience he had as a fan when buying the sneakers of his favorite player.

“I want people to feel like they can connect to me I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together,” Tatum added.

Tatum is definitely ecstatic to have his shoes launched, and based on the reception of the Celtics and NBA faithful, the feeling has been reciprocated. Sure enough, everyone else is waiting for Jordan Tatum 2 now!