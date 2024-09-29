The Jordan Tatum 3 is the newest sneaker in the signature line of Boston Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum. After recording one of the NBA's best collective Regular Seasons of all time, Jayson Tatum has been advancing his brand off the court and using his global reach to promote his newest upcoming model. Adding to their slate of releases, the Jordan Tatum 3 will come in a colorway inspired by Tatum's relentless work ethic.

Coming off the heels of an NBA Championship and Gold Medal, the Jayson Tatum 3 is the latest in the young star's list of accomplishments. The shoes are made with performance and adaptability at the forefront, while keeping style a focus with the retro structure and fresh design of the sneakers. Already seeing a release overseas in Asia, the shoes will meet their global launch within the first two weeks of October 2024.

Jordan Tatum 3

Per Nike: “I don’t take having a signature shoe for granted,” Tatum says. “I’m grateful to be in a position where I can co-create with Jordan Brand and have fans connect with me through my shoe. My favorite part of the 3s is the way they take on color, so my hope is that we inspire and energize a lot of people through the colorway storytelling.”

The Jordan Tatum 3 is certainly the most eccentric design from Tatum's previous two sneakers, combining updated Jordan basketball tech with inspiration from the retro basketball sneakers of the 1990's. Already releasing in a floral “Welcome to the Garden” colorway overseas, this colorway takes a more subtle approach with hues of light green and orange. The official colorway reads Seafoam, Apricot, Spruce Aura, Arctic Orange, Quartz Patina, giving these a very well-balanced palette of colors that would look great with the Celtics' uniform.

The Jordan Tatum 3 will drop at CNCPTS in Boston on October 5, 2024 with a wider, global release coming October 10 on Nike and Nike SNKRS app. The “Zero Days Off” colorway will release on October 17 and follow the same cadence as the previous releases.

