After winning the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics and shortly winning a gold medal with Team USA during the Paris Olympics, franchise star Jayson Tatum is taking some time to enjoy the offseason and he travels the world and plots his next run at another championship. He's also overseas promoting his latest signature sneakers, the Jordan Tatum 3, as he recently revealed the newest edition of his Jordan Brand model.

Jayson Tatum is currently visiting China and held an exclusive event at a Jordan Brand flagship store to release the newest colorway of his Jordan Tatum 3 sneakers. After meeting a lifelong fan during the trip, Tatum gifted the fan the very first pair of the “Floral” colorway in the inaugural model.

The Jordan Tatum 3 comes as the newest iteration in Tatum's signature line and he was seen wearing the sneakers all throughout Team USA's gold medal run in Paris.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral”

Jayson Tatum reveled the new model to a packed crowd and then proceeded to place his signature on the very first pair of shoes in circulation. He then called a lifelong fan to the stage and gifted him the signed pair of sneakers, a moment that the fan will surely never forget. The shoes later went on sale at the flagship store with attendees having a chance to grab their own pair.

The Jordan Tatum 3 arrives as a small derivative from its predecessor Jordan Tatum 2 with a similar structure and composition. The midsole “pods” have been updated to reflect Jordan Brand's latest technology and we see a clean seafoam green highlighted in this upcoming pair. The contrasts are done in black and we see the stunning floral pattern outlined in green along the waves throughout the upper.

While the shoes became available overseas, a formal release in North America should be due by the end of 2024. The feedback has been positive and if they perform anything like the previous Jordan Tatum 2, they should see a popular release with the hoopers among us.