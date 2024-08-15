NBA superstar Jayson Tatum has been having the time of his life over the last few months, winning the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics and taking home gold with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. During the Games, we also saw Tatum debut the newest model in his signature sneaker line, the Jordan Tatum 3. While there's no word on a release for the newest silhouette, we'll still see a number of Jordan Tatum 2 colorways drop as the fall season approaches.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jayson Tatum became the latest Jordan Brand athlete to receive his own signature sneaker back in 2023 and his line has been a success among hoopers everywhere, praising the shoes for their performance capabilities, comfort, and sleek designs. Usually paying homage to a personal aspect of Tatum's life, his sneakers' colorways follow themes that stick near and dear to his heart. Following the recent release of a “Pink Lemonade” Jordan Tatum 2, we'll see the classic version of the refreshing drink take shape through these.

Jordan Tatum 2 “Lemonade”

The Jordan Tatum 2 features the latest in Jordan Brand's basketball tech and is currently one of the higher-performing shoes in their catalogue. The innovative rubber outsole and raised midsole allow for maximum traction and stability while changing directions. The shoes also feature a ventilated upper and thick padding around the ankle, minimizing risk of injury and ensuring comfort.

The “Lemonade” colorway comes with an official style code of Light Zitron/Aurora Green/Atomic Pink/Sail. We see the pale yellow encompassing the uppers, while the cool green and vibrant pink contrast on the midsole pods. We see light paint speckling throughout the trimming as the shoes are based in a Sail midsole with laces to match. Finally, we see Tatum's “JT” logo along the tongue and back heel, completing the look. All in all, this is a very good looking design and these shoes should garner a ton of attention on the court.

There hasn't been an official release date set for the Jordan Tatum 2 “Lemonade,” but the shoes are actively listed on Nike's website as “Coming Soon,” so expect them to drop in the very near future. They'll be available in full sizing for a retail tag of $125, so be sure to grab your pair on release day while they're still available.

Where does this colorway rank among your favorite Jordan Tatum 2's?