The Utah Jazz got a bit of bad news on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies when Collin Sexton suffered an apparent hamstring injury and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game as per the team. Sexton started the game and only played about four minutes before exiting the game.

Collin Sexton (left hamstring) will not return. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 16, 2023

Collin Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz. Earlier this season, Sexton had two stretches of missed games, the first was from Dec. 9 until Dec. 20 and the second stretch was from Jan. 3 until Jan. 14. Both times were due to a hamstring issue as well. Sexton was traded to the Jazz in a sign and trade deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason in the same deal that saw Donovan Mitchell traded from the Jazz.

This season, Sexton had been averaging 14.6 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists with shooting splits of 50.9 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Both his overall field goal percentage and three-point percentage are career-highs. Sexton has suited up in 46 games for the Jazz with 14 of them being starts.

Should Sexton have to miss time with this injury, it would surely be a big blow for a Jazz team that is desperately trying to keep pace in the Western Conference standings with the final stretch of the regular season coming up. The Jazz started out the season as one of the surprise teams in the league but have since fallen to 29-30 are in tenth place in the West.