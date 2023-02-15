Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen starred in Monday’s game against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. He scored 29 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field, pulled down 11 rebounds, and dished out a pair of assists in the 123-117 Jazz victory. So when the Jazz visit FedExForum on Wednesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Jazz fan will surely be dying to know: Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Jazz have Markkanen listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to right knee soreness, per a tweet from Ryan Miller. Veteran Rudy Gay (non-covid illness) is also questionable to play for Utah.

Markkanen, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA and first in Utah after stops in Chicago and Cleveland. He has emerged as a bonafide star with the Jazz, as he’s averaging 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 54 appearances this season and will soon participate in the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

Markkanen is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field and behind the three-point arc in 2022-23 — his current 51.2% field-goal percentage and 41.2% three-point percentage are both career bests.

Utah’s chances of stealing a win on the road against a very good Grizzlies team largely hinge on whether Markkanen plays. After all, the Grizzlies have been dominant at FedExForum all season long, as they own a 23-5 home record, the third-best in the league. But with regard to the question, Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.