The Utah Jazz could very well be considered one of the most exciting teams this season, though bringing that kind of entertainment hasn’t always worked well for them. Their latest one-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets is proof of that.

Utah came back from 23 points down and were really close to pulling off the upset against Brooklyn. However, it just wasn’t meant to be, with Kelly Olynyk missing his potential game-winner in the closing seconds. The Nets absolutely collapsed, as Seth Curry even missed two crucial free throws with 5.8 seconds left in the game that would have given them a nice cushion. Lucky for them, the Jazz were unable to close.

Despite the defeat, it doesn’t take away the fact that the Jazz are the king of thrillers. Apparently, Sunday’s showdown is already the 11th game this 2022-23 season that their game has been decided by exactly one point, per ESPN Stats & Info. That is actually tied with the 1972-73 Chicago Bulls for the most in a season.

In contrast to their latest result, though, the Jazz have won more of those close games than their opponents. Including the loss to the Nets, Utah is now 8-3 in those one-point situations–not bad at all for a team that many expected to tank after trading their superstar duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the past offseason.

While it will be difficult for the Jazz now to even make the Play-In, there is no denying they have given the Utah faithful a lot of fun throughout the campaign.