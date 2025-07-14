The Utah Jazz have a list of young players they've been tuning in to watch during the Summer League, but it has been no one bigger than Ace Bailey, the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Bailey has only played two games, and that was in the Salt Lake City Summer League. He has not suited up in Las Vegas because of an injury, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones.

“I’m told Ace Bailey’s hip flexor is a true day-to-day thing and that he hasn’t been ruled out of summer league. Same with John Tonje. The two are being evaluated daily and their availability is based on those evaluations,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bailey has now missed the past three games for the Jazz, and at this point, it would not be a surprise if fans don't see him on the court for the remainder of the Summer League. Some players on other teams have already been shut down, and the Jazz might decide to do that with their first-round pick.

It's always best to keep the players healthy, especially during this time where these games don't matter, but at the same time, it's good for them to get reps in that kind of environment.

Ace Bailey showed flashes through Summer League stint

Bailey has only played in two games this summer, and fans have seen the good and the not-so-good from him. In his debut game, Bailey finished with eight points and shot 3-for-13 from the field. After the game, head coach Will Hardy spoke about Bailey and what he thought about his performance.

“The offense will come. He's learning a new system and new people and has been worked hard the last four days (in practice),” said Hardy via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. “He's an NBA body and athlete; he's a great teammate too. I've had nothing but positive reviews from all the coaches and his teammates this first week.”

Bailey came out in the next game and played more efficiently, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. It would be nice to see if Bailey can build on a performance like that, and he still has a chance as the Jazz have a few more games remaining in the Summer League.

It's not certain how serious his injury is, but it's understandable if the Jazz are trying to be cautious.