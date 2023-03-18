Utah Jazz star guard Jordan Clarkson has missed the last four games due to a finger injury. Unsurprisingly, without arguably their second-best player, the Jazz have done little more than tread water in the Western Conference standings, as they own a 2-2 record since he’s been out. So when Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics visit the Vivint Arena on Saturday night to play the Jazz, every Jazz fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Jordan Clarkson injury status vs. Celtics

The Jazz have Clarkson listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with a finger sprain in his left hand, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Jazz, Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) will remain out for Utah.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clarkson, 30, is in his ninth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Jazz franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Missouri standout is having a career year scoring the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — Clarkson’s current 20.8 points average is the highest of his pro tenure by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Jazz to beat the Celtics at home on Saturday, regardless of if Clarkson is in the lineup. After all, the Celtics have been road warriors all season, as they own a 23-13 road record, the best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.