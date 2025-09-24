While Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler had been mentioned in trade rumors over the summer, it isn't an indication that his franchise wants to part ways, although the Jazz didn't extend his contract. It just wasn't in the best interest of Utah to do so from a business standpoint, as one source revealed to The Athletic.

No extension clears a path for Kessler to head toward restricted free agency next summer, when one of the NBA's better young defensive centers and rim protectors will hit the open market. The Jazz highly value Kessler as a franchise cornerstone, but were reluctant to ink the 24-year-old to a five-year extension for a key reason, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones.

“The answer is simple: money. And the NBA is a business,” Jones wrote. “The Jazz see themselves trying to end their time near the bottom of the NBA barrel as soon as next summer. By not signing Kessler now, he would have a cap hold of $14.9 million next summer, which would give the Jazz enough space to keep Kessler’s hold and still do work in free agency. “Then, the Jazz and Kessler theoretically can come to an agreement. Because Utah holds Kessler’s bird rights, the Jazz would be able to exceed the cap by signing him.”

Waiting a year to sign Kessler saves the Jazz money in the long run. Plus, there won't be a lot of potential suitors with enough cap space to sign a player of Walker's caliber.

“If Utah extends Kessler now, his cap hold would be whatever that contract dictates, which could make the franchise less flexible from a money standpoint,” Jones added. Currently, there are a limited number of teams that project to have cap space. One team is the Los Angeles Lakers, which has been a past admirer of Kessler’s. In that sense, there could be pressure on the Jazz to have a prospective offer ready for Kessler at or near the start of free agency.”

Walker Kessler still reportedly part of Jazz's future plans

After parting ways with All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz's rebuilding phase's end is near, with Walker Kessler reportedly staying beyond. Despite the Kessler trade rumors linked to the Lakers, the front office still views him as a key piece of their future, which involves the Jazz competing at a high level beyond the 2024-25 season, according to reports.