After the Utah Jazz's Kevin Love reported interest in a buyout following his trade from the Miami Heat, the five-time All-Star is expected to report to the Jazz's training camp ahead of his 18th NBA season. Love will join a relatively young Utah squad with an opportunity to take on a veteran's role as an accomplished center who helped the Cleveland Cavs win their first championship in 2016.

Love's commitment to the Jazz ahead of the upcoming season was first reported by The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

The Jazz expect five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love to join them for training camp next week,” Stein and Fischer reported. “The Stein Line reported Sept. 15 that the sides had not yet opened serious buyout talks.”

Love averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 10.9 minutes per game for the Heat last season. His role diminished from the year prior, when Kevin posted 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 16.8 minutes per game in 2023-24.

Kevin Love's reported buyout talks with the Jazz

The Jazz and Kevin Love were to reach a buyout during the offseason. While the invitation to training camp comes as a surprise, considering Love's reported interest in potentially joining the Lakers or the Clippers, Love will report to training camp, which makes the news all the more interesting.

Perhaps the Clippers or the Lakers weren't in a position to sign Love ahead of the 2025-26 season, which is something that could change between now and mid-season, as The Stein Line's Marc Stein first noted the buyout discussions.

“The Jazz and Kevin Love, I'm told, have not yet moved into serious buyout discussions despite reports to the contrary.

It is widely known in league circles that Love is determined to play for a playoff contender at this point in his career, but it is also customary for a buyout process to progress to an advanced stage once a post-buyout landing spot is assured,” Stein reported.

“The search for that spot continues for the 37-year-old former All-Star forward, who was dealt to the Jazz in July as part of the three-team trade that landed Norman Powell with Miami and John Collins with the Clippers.”

The Jazz's training camp begins next week.