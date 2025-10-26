The Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from their Game 1 loss in the World Series with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, evening the series at one game apiece.

It was Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto who led the way with his masterful performance. He threw his second consecutive complete game in the postseason. The 105-pitch effort saw the Los Angeles All-Star right-hander allow just one run on four hits, walk none, and strike out eight.

Notably, Yamamoto retired the final 20 batters he faced, including a clean eighth inning strikeout of the side. This performance was reminiscent of his NLCS outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he went nine innings, allowed a single run on three hits, and struck out seven.

The 27-year-old's complete-game showing drew high marks from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“I just feel that part of his DNA is to just perform at a high level in big spots, and control his heartbeat and just continue to make pitches,” Roberts said after the game. “He could have went another, you know, 30, 40 pitches tonight.”

Dave Roberts dropped some COLD quotes about Yoshinobu Yamamoto after World Series Game 2🔥 "He said before the series, losing is not an option & he had that look tonight." "Players that have the weight of a country on their shoulders, that's pressure." "He could've went… pic.twitter.com/4c5obdbkfS — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 26, 2025

Yamamoto became the first Los Angeles pitcher to throw consecutive complete games in the postseason since Orel Hershiser in 1988 and the first major-league pitcher to achieve back-to-back postseason complete games since Curt Schilling in 2001.

The Dodgers struggled early against Toronto ace Kevin Gausman, who retired 17 straight batters after allowing an RBI single in the first inning. Freddie Freeman scored the game’s first run on a Will Smith single, but the Dodgers remained locked in a 1-1 tie until the seventh inning. Will Smith launched his first postseason home run of the season, soon joined by a two-out solo shot from Max Muncy, forcing Gausman out of the game.

Los Angeles added insurance in the eighth inning, with Andy Pages scoring on a wild pitch and Smith driving in Shohei Ohtani on a double-play ball.

The series tied, the Fall Classic shifts back to Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow will start Game 3 against Max Scherzer on Monday.