LOS ANGELES, CA — John Collins and his new-look LA Clippers will tip off the regular season on Wednesday, October 22nd and hope it concludes with the franchise's first NBA championship. Up first on the docket: Collins' former team in the Utah Jazz.

Collins played two seasons with the Jazz from 2023-2025 after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks. He only played 108 games across those two seasons, averaging 16.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three.

Despite being just 26 and 27 years of age during his Utah tenure, Collins was the third and fourth most experienced player on the roster. By no choice of his own, the forward quickly became a vet for younger players on the team.

“I love it,” John Collins said. “I love leading young guys, I love being a younger vet, being able to relate. It's just sort of the look that I have or that a younger guy has when they need help, they need some guidance or just a push in the right direction and I just love trying to push them you in that right direction and hopefully allowing you to figure it out yourself, but if you need some help, I just enjoy helping people become better and I always feel like that energy will eventually come back around.”

Collins was shut down at the end of both of his seasons with the Utah Jazz, mostly due to being too productive for a team that all but publicly admitted they were playing for draft picks.

Now, John Collins will return to the city he had two of the most productive years of his career.

“I mean, I'm hoping it's a good reception,” Collins said of the Jazz crowd. “I'm hoping it's a good reception. It was tough, my road, my path, my Kobe years there. I tried to enjoy and build with the young guys there as much as I Could. Long story short, I'm hoping it's a positive embrace. If not, it is what it is. But i definitely have love for the fans and my players there, the guys and people that I built relationships with out there. Hope for the best.”

In four preseason appearances with the Clippers, Collins averaged 12 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists on 59.3 percent shooting from the field and 57.1 percent from three in 17 minutes per game.

Although he isn't expected to start, Collins is expected to play a significant role for the Clippers off the bench this season. Despite being in a contract year, the forward said early in camp that he's not worried about whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“Sort of, but not really at the end of the day,” John Collins told ClutchPoints when asked if starting is important to him. “Whether I am or not, as long as I’m making the biggest impact, the most efficient impact, whatever’s best for the team, that’s what matters more. Starting is cool, but it is what it is.”

In his first eight seasons in the NBA, John Collins averaged 16 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 block per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three.