Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and big man Walker Kessler missed Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Clarkson sat out with a finger injury and Kessler with a non-covid illness. Unsurprisingly, without two of their best players, the Jazz lost to the Mavericks by a final score of 120-116. So when the Jazz visit the Amway Center on Thursday night to play Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the Orlando Magic, every Jazz fan will surely be dying to know: Are Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson injury status vs. Magic

The Jazz have both Kessler and Clarkson listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown, per a tweet from The Salt Lake Tribune’s Eric Walden. Fortunately, no other Jazz player is currently dealing with an injury.

Kessler, 21, has turned heads in his rookie season thanks to his impressive rebounding, shot-blocking, and interior scoring chops. He’s averaging 8.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game across 62 appearances this season (28 starts).

Meanwhile, Clarkson, 30, is in his ninth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Jazz organization. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks this season.

Utah’s chances of stealing a win on the road against the Magic on Thursday largely hinge on whether Kessler and Clarkson play. After all, the Jazz have struggled to win games on the road all year, as they own an 11-22 road record. But with regard to the question, Are Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is maybe.