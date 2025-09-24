Even without playing a single second yet in the league, Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey already found himself in the middle of a controversy after he refused to work out for several teams before the NBA Draft in June.

Bailey's manager, Omar Cooper, also reportedly told at least one squad that the former Rutgers standout would not report if that specific team drafted him. Many speculated that it was the Jazz, who owned the No. 5 overall pick. Utah still picked the 19-year-old Bailey.

Now, with just a few days before training camp, Bailey is looking for new representation after parting ways with Cooper, as reported by The Athletic's Tony Jones.

Many doubted Cooper's involvement in Bailey's career. It was pointed out that he was not certified with the NBA Players Association, which should've disallowed him from representing the young forward.

Cooper runs LifeStyle Sports Agency. He is the father of former Auburn star Sharife Cooper. The younger Cooper played just 12 games in college before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2021. He was not picked.

Bailey signed with Cooper after one year at Rutgers. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks and earned a spot in the All-Big Ten Third Team. The Scarlet Knights, who also featured now-San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, tallied a 15-17 record and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Fans roasted Bailey during the NBA Draft for looking visibly disappointed after he was selected by the Jazz. He was further ridiculed when he struggled in his first game in the Summer League.

But with his decision to fire Cooper, it seems Bailey wants to move forward and help the Jazz climb out of the cellar. The team has missed the playoffs for the last three seasons.

He has a strong chance to get adequate minutes with the Jazz, who are leaning on the core of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Isaiah Collier.