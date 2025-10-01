Kevin Love’s NBA journey has brought him full circle in ways few would have predicted. Once a teenage star on the legendary 2006 SoCal All-Stars AAU team, Love now finds himself playing for Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, who once faced that same undefeated squad as a high schooler.

“I do not remember that,” Love said with a laugh. “I know one thing’s for certain, they lost.”

That unlikely connection is just one of several ties the five-time All-Star has to Utah. Over the years, he has vacationed in Deer Valley, trained in Salt Lake City and southern Utah, and developed friendships with Jazz icons like Andrei Kirilenko, Joe Ingles, and Mark Eaton. For years, Jazz fans dreamed of a trade to bring him to town. Now, at age 37 and entering his 18th season, Love has finally arrived.

Kevin Love's Jazz roots run deep

Despite speculation that he would pursue a buyout after being acquired in the three-team trade that sent John Collins to the Clippers, Love has chosen to remain with the Jazz. His decision was influenced not only by conversations with Hardy and team president Austin Ainge but also by family considerations.

Article Continues Below

“Really, truly, it all started with my two young daughters,” Love said. “I was weighing the personal side of things, and just wanted to gather all the information that I could.”

Love’s commitment gives the Jazz an invaluable presence in a locker room filled with youth. He knows the grind of long NBA seasons, what it takes to win a championship, and how to guide teammates through the ups and downs of rebuilding.

“I think he’s excited to help these young guys grow,” Hardy said. “He is a crazy competitor and he’s going to be a tremendous leader for our group.”

For Love, the mission in Utah is clear. He is not here to chase numbers but to be a stabilizing force. Whether playing heavy minutes or serving as a mentor, he says his mindset is about service and gratitude.