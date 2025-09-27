Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang is sidelined with a foot injury just days before the team opens training camp for the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Jazz announced Saturday that Niang, 32, sustained a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot during offseason training and conditioning. He will be reevaluated in two weeks as the team begins preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Niang enters his 10th NBA season after a year of transition in 2024-25. He began the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being dealt at the trade deadline. Cleveland packaged Niang with Caris LeVert and three second-round picks to acquire forward De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.

In 51 games with the Cavaliers, Niang averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. His production rose following the trade to Atlanta, where he posted 12.1 points, three rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 44.1% shooting from the floor and 41.3% from deep in 28 appearances. Despite his contributions, the Hawks fell to the Miami Heat in the final Play-In Tournament game, missing the playoffs.

The veteran forward’s offseason was marked by multiple moves. Atlanta dealt him to the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade involving Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics later included Niang in an August deal with two second-round picks to acquire rookie RJ Luis Jr., clearing cap space to sign forward Chris Boucher to a one-year contract.

Niang now joins a retooled Utah roster aiming to establish momentum in the Western Conference. His shooting ability and veteran presence were expected to provide depth behind the Jazz’s young frontcourt, though his status remains uncertain with training camp set to open Monday.

Utah begins its preseason slate in early October before tipping off the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22. Niang’s availability for the opener will depend on his recovery timeline after further evaluation.