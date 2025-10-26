The Los Angeles Dodgers got back to baffling opponents with brilliant pitching in Game 2 of the World Series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw his second straight complete game of the postseason on Saturday as the Dodgers tied the series. Yamamoto’s performance overshadowed a strong start from Kevin Gausman.

The Toronto Blue Jays ace managed to match Yamamoto frame for frame through six innings as Game 2 turned into a pitchers’ duel. But the Dodgers broke through in the seventh with solo homers by Will Smith and Max Muncy. LA’s 3-1 lead would be more than enough for a dialed in Yamamoto.

But some Blue Jays fans questioned John Schneider’s decision to leave Gausman in the game for the third time through the Dodgers’ lineup. Particularly after Will Smith’s 404-foot bomb. “We try to really take that into consideration. Got Shohei [for the third time in the sixth inning],” Schneider explained per TSN. “I think at that point it’s just game state… So I trusted Kev to get out of that. Even though it’s his third time. You kinda watch what he’s doing.”

Kevin Gausman exits Game 2 after Max Muncy's 7th-inning HR

Gausman retired Freddie Freeman to start the seventh inning. He then faced Smith, who worked the count full. After six straight fastballs Smith clobbered the final four-seamer into the second deck in left field to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

WILL SMITH TO THE SECOND DECK FOR THE LEAD! #WORLDSERIES pic.twitter.com/OWLcufkPmi — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2025

At that point, Gausman had thrown 72 pitches. Schneider decided to leave the two-time All-Star in the game and he struck Teoscar Hernandez out swinging. But Gausman wouldn’t get out of the inning as Muncy belted another fastball deep to left, putting the Dodgers up 3-1.

Ultimately, Schneider’s decision to leave the 13th-year veteran in to face Muncy didn’t affect the outcome. Yamamoto only needed a one-run lead as he mowed down 20 straight Blue Jays to close out his complete game.

Gausman had also found a groove in Game 2. After Smith’s RBI single in the first inning, the 34-year-old starter retired 17 straight Dodgers. Smith then ended the streak with his seventh-inning bomb.

Yamamoto and Gausman made history as the first starters to each retire 17+ straight batters in a postseason game.