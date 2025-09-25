The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild, and although the draft lottery odds did not shine their way, they still managed to grab arguably one of the top prospects in the draft in Ace Bailey with the No. 5 overall pick. With training camps set to open next week, the Jazz, like many teams, are continuing to shape their camp roster which they did so with the recent signing of former lottery pick Mo Bamba, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The signing of Mo Bamba gives the Jazz 18 players on the roster heading into training camp, along with three two-way contract players. While details of Bamba’s contract were not immediately available, there’s a good chance it’s a training camp deal with him having to make the final roster.

The Jazz already have 15 guaranteed contracts on the roster so the odds of Bamba staying past training camp and preseason are incredibly slim baring a move to clear up a roster spot beforehand. Veteran forward Kevin Love had been rumored to be potential buyout candidate, but there has been no further traction on such a potential move.

Bamba was actually very briefly on the Jazz roster last season following a trade with the LA Clippers that sent Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks to Los Angeles. But the Jazz opted to release Bamba the day after the deal. Bamba then signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Hornets. His contract was not renewed after its expiration.

Last season, Bamba appeared in a total of 32 games between the Clippers and Pelicans, including two starts, at a little over 12 minutes per game. He averaged 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bamba has also played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers in addition to the Clippers and Pelicans in his seven-year NBA career.