Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jaylen Brown has some huge praises on his relationship with Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum as he hit back at those who doubt that their partnership could work.

Brown and Tatum have been playing together for six seasons now, and they’ve been through a lot of issues and controversies. There was a time when many said their partnership would not thrive, with some fans and haters even saying the Celtics should just break them up.

Now, they are one of the most dominant pairings in the NBA. They have not only transformed Boston into one of the best teams in the NBA, but also into a legitimate title contender that could very well win it all this 2022-23.

While Brown believes there are still some who doubt them, he thinks highly of his relationship with Tatum, so much so that he described it as “rarefied air.”

“I would say the same as it’s always been. You know, two guys who work really hard, who care about winning. We come out and we are extremely competitive. People still probably don’t think it’ll work out. But, for the most part, it’s been rarefied air,” Brown said when asked by Sopan Deb about his pairing with Tatum.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Jaylen Brown who’s appreciative of the duo. Jayson Tatum absolutely loves that it’s Brown who is alongside him in their bid to raise another championship banner for Boston. In a statement last February, he shared that they have come a long way, though their job is far from over.

“We still a long way from ultimately where exactly we wanna be, but we made amazing strides from the beginning and we still got a long way to go, cause it’s not done ’til we win a championship,” Tatum said.

As Brown said it, he and Tatum are really in the same wavelength when it comes to winning. Clearly, that’s the reason why they have thrived together contrary to expectations.