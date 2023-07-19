Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang had a great NBA Summer League, averaging 17.8 points per contest. He has now been rewarded for his play, as he is returning to the Jazz on a two-way contract, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Johnny Juzang spent most of his rookie season playing in the G-League, and he will now be starting the 2023-2024 NBA regular season potentially back there. The two-way contract will allow him to do so, although his strong play at NBA Summer League and the youth movement happening in Utah could have Juzang seeing more NBA minutes this year.

The Jazz have one of the more exciting young rosters in the NBA, headlined by last year's most improved player Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen headlines a group of young guys that includes Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Talen Horton-Tucker. Not to mention, the Jazz traded for John Collins and resigned Jordan Clarkson earlier this offseason, so there is plenty of talent across the roster.

Although Juzang is no sure thing for minutes with all of these guys alongside him, he certainly is making strides if his summer league performance is any indication. While playing for the UCLA Bruins, Juzang was one of the top scorers in college basketball; he will be a diamond in the rough for the Jazz if he can become a similar caliber player for Utah in the NBA.

The Jazz have an exciting year ahead of them when the NBA regular season comes along. If Johnny Juzang has anything to say about it, he will be a major part of the excitement.