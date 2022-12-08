By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Wednesday’s clash between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors was by no means short of action. At one point late in the game, Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a Flagrant 2 on Jonathan Kuminga which was followed by a heated altercation wherein both men had to be restrained.

After the game, Clarkson spoke out honestly about his role in the fracas. Well, I guess you could say that he was at least trying to be truthful:

“It’s been a good week for the NBA for them in terms of me giving them money,” Clarkson said. “I’ll probably get a fine tonight too for the flagrant (foul) and maybe ejection and whatever they thought was gonna happen. But I literally tried to kinda calm the situation down, you know, to a point.”

The reporters weren’t buying his excuse and after realizing what he just said, Clarkson himself could not help but laugh at the ridiculousness of his attempt to justify his actions during the game.

Jordan Clarkson even made himself laugh with that one 😂 (h/t @tribjazz) pic.twitter.com/lZW5cQqHgQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 8, 2022

To be fair to Jordan Clarkson, he seemed pretty calm right after the foul. Then again, he had just hacked Kuminga with a hard foul that was deemed as a Flagrant 2. Kuminga must have said something to Clarkson that made him square up. At that point, there’s absolutely no denying that Clarkson clearly wasn’t trying to “calm the situation” anymore.

As he mentioned in his statement, the NBA hit Clarkson with a fine earlier this week. The Jazz star was asked to pay $15,000 for throwing his headband to the stands in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s likely going to be fined yet again after this incident against the Warriors, and his guilty reaction to the altercation isn’t going to help him one bit.