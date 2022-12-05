By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz suffered their sixth loss in the last eight games on Saturday following a 116-111 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers. Jordan Clarkson’s team-high 24-point effort ended up being wasted, and to add insult to injury, the Jazz guard is now going to have to pay up a league-mandated $15,000 fine for an untoward incident during the game.

The NBA has announced its decision to slap Clarkson with a hefty fine for throwing his headband into the stands during Friday’s loss. The incident didn’t exactly cause any commotion when it happened, but it is clear that the league is cracking down on these types of occurrences regardless of their impact on the game.

Here’s a clip of Clarkson throwing his headband toward an empty seat in the stands. The Jazz stud did not hit a fan and he clearly did not throw it in the direction of a spectator. At any rate, rules are rules, and the NBA has decided to enforce them for this particular occasion:

You can see video of Jordan Clarkson throwing his headband here. Clearly wasn’t directed at anyone, and went into the empty seats. pic.twitter.com/9aUXcvIQoL — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 5, 2022

Clarkson threw his headband to the stands out of frustration. He was making his way back to the bench and he was obviously unhappy with something when the incident occurred.

It is worth noting that Jordan Clarkson was vocal about his criticism of the referees after the loss. The Jazz star said that game officials “got to get held accountable” for their mistakes. He didn’t get fined for that hot take, but the NBA has found another way to take some money out of his pocket.