By Kendall Capps · 1 min read

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz played a highly competitive game on Wednesday night. With the Warriors leading 121-119 and under a minute left, things got contentious. Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson tried driving to the basket and got tangled with Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga went up and blocked the shot and Clarkson appeared to get him from behind around the neck.

That set Kuminga off and he had to be held back by teammates. It took a couple of minutes for things to cool down. Eventually the refs took a look at the play and assessed a Flagrant 2 to Clarkson, ejecting him from the game.

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/3FzgcG60dc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2022

The Warriors would hit a couple of free throws and lead 123-119 with less than a half minute left. That’s when things really got crazy.