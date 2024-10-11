The Utah Jazz took on their second NBA preseason matchup of the 2024-25 campaign against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The Jazz took a 10-point lead on the Mavericks early in the fourth quarter. However, the team was hit with an untimely injury to promising second-year guard Keyonte George earlier in the second half.

George slipped on the court during the third quarter and had to be helped off the court. He has been ruled out of the rest of Thursday's game with a left mild knee sprain, the Jazz announced on X (formerly Twitter). Hopefully, he will undergo a safe and speedy recovery.

Keyonte George joined Utah in 2023 when the team selected him with their 16th overall pick in that year's draft. George entered the league as a highly touted scorer after a strong freshman season with the Baylor basketball program. George averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and shot 33.8 percent on his three-pointers during the 2022-23 campaign. For his efforts, he was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and made the All-Big 12 Second Team.

George continued his momentum into his debut season with the Jazz. He averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and shot 33.4 percent from deep range. It is tough to see him go down with an injury before the start of the regular season, but with steady rehab, he can return strong.

The Jazz finished the 2023-24 season with a 31-51 record, which placed them 13th in the Western Conference standings. They are returning a handful of promising contributors alongside George, highlighted by Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen was Utah's leading scorer in 2023-24, averaging 23.4 points per game. The Jazz rewarded him with a $238 million contract amid swirling trade rumors. The star forward looks to help lead the team to greater heights in 2024-25.

Keyonte George's early blow hurts the Jazz, but thankfully, Colin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and the rest of Utah's contributors will help the team maintain ahead of the regular season's start.