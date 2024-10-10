Klay Thompson joining the Dallas Mavericks was among the most notable storylines of the NBA offseason. So when will Thompson make his Mavericks debut?

Thompson's official regular season debut is expected to be in the Mavs' first game of the 2024-25 campaign at home against the San Antonio Spurs. However, Mavericks fans are hoping to see Thompson in a preseason game for the first time on Thursday night against the Jazz.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently said that both Thompson and Kyrie Irving will most likely play in the team's remaining three preseason games. Kidd's comments immediately caught the attention of fans as they await the opportunity watch the four-time champion in Dallas.

Thompson's status for Thursday has not officially been revealed. We will provide his official status once it is made available. Still, it seems likely that he will play in the game.

Making the adjustment to a new team is never an easy task. It is especially a challenge when a player has spent their entire career with only one team. Nevertheless, Klay Thompson is not worried about his ability to make the adjustment.

“The biggest challenge is just not getting down on yourself when you make mistakes,” Thompson said previously in Las Vegas during Mavericks' training camp. “You're going to make mistakes, just learn from it. Try to grasp all the schemes coming your way.

“But I'm a hooper and I'll adjust accordingly.”

Jazz-Mavericks NBA preseason game

The Mavericks lost their first preseason game on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies by a final score of 121-116. Thompson, Irving, Luka Doncic and PJ Washington were among the players who did not play in the game, however.

Klay Thompson's playing time will likely be limited on Thursday evening. Still, Mavs fans will be excited to see the team's new star in action at the American Airlines Center. Thursday night's tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Dallas as the Mavs look to earn their first victory of the NBA preseason.