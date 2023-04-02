Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Utah Jazz remain in playoff contention as the 2022-23 regular season winds down. They will face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon and look to secure a win as they fall out of position for the play-in tournament. Before the 3:30 P.M. EST tip-off, an important question lingers: Is Lauri Markkanen playing vs. the Nets?

Lauri Markkanen injury status for Jazz vs. Nets

Markkanen was listed as questionable with a left hand contusion on the NBA injury report. He missed the last two games and five of the previous seven but had his status improved leading up to the game, and now he has been upgraded to available. Utah is 1.5 games back from making the play-in tournament.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Markkanen has blossomed into an All-Star during his first season with the Jazz and is still posting impressive production since the All-Star break after Utah committed to a tank. In 65 games, he is averaging 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep. He has made a great case to be named the Most Improved Player.

The Jazz will have their hands full as they look to slow down budding star Mikal Bridges. It will be hard to do with Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay all sidelined. The Nets will be without Ben Simmons but have everyone else healthy as they host Utah in Barclays Center. Since they are looking to secure a playoff spot, they will certainly be coming out trying to win.

When it comes to the question of if is Lauri Markkanen playing vs. the Nets, the answer is yes.