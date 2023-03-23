A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Utah Jazz are fighting for dear life out in the West as they currently lie half a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference. They have a big game coming up on Friday against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks, and unfortunately for Jazz fans, their team will be extremely undermanned against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

For starters, the Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen on Friday night. The All-Star big man dropped 40 points on Wednesday in a 127-115 loss at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers, and it appears that he has not come out of that matchup unscathed. Utah has already listed Markkanen as out for Friday’s matchup due to a left hand contusion, and it remains unclear when the 25-year-old will be able to return to action for the Jazz.

To make matters worse, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Rudy Gay all won’t be available as well against the Bucks. All three players are dealing with respective injuries, so they too will be unable to help the Jazz on Friday night. Johnny Juzang, on the other hand, is questionable to play.

As for the Bucks, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, and Meyers Leonard will all be sidelined against Utah. Giannis Antetokunmpo will be good to go, though, so it goes without saying that the shorthanded Jazz will have a tough time trying to pull an upset against Milwaukee.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jazz are currently in possession of a 35-37 record, and are still half a game outside the playoff picture in the West with just 10 games remaining in the regular season.