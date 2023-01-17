The Utah Jazz have gone 1-1 in their last two games without Lauri Markkanen in the mix. The 7-foot- power forward has been dealing with a lingering hip injury, which could now keep him out for a third straight game when the Jazz take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Clippers

According to the official injury report, Markkanen is currently questionable to suit up against the Clippers. It’s the same left hip contusion that has kept him sidelined for the last two games, and it now seems like he’s headed to another missed matchup on Wednesday.

It’s important to note that Markkanen was also tagged as questionable heading into the Jazz’s last two games. The 25-year-old ended up being ruled out for both games, and it would not be surprising if he ends up sitting out again against the Clippers.

Lauri Markkanen is in the midst of a breakout season after joining the Jazz this past offseason. He is currently averaging across-the-board career-best averages of 24.6 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while also connecting on 2.9 triples on a highly-efficient 41.3-percent clip. There’s no denying that Markkanen has been the catalyst to Utah’s surprising run this season.

At the moment, the Jazz hold a 23-24 record and are currently sitting at the eighth spot in the Western Conference. They are well on their way to a Play-In spot in the West but it goes without saying that they will need Markkanen in the mix if they want to stay relevant.