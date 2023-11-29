Jazz HC Will Hardy just won over the Pelicans with Keyonte George and Walker Kessler stepping but this Lauri Markkanen injury is concerning.

The Utah Jazz's depth is starting to show despite not having Lauri Markkanen. They got a needed win over the New Orleans Pelicans where everyone was able to contribute to the best that they could. Will Hardy is managing players like Walker Kessler, Simone Fontecchio, Keyonte George, and other key players. His schematics paved the way for much success in these recent stretches of games. But, getting their star back would surely not hurt. How has the Finnish basketball superstar been doing amid his injury?

Lauri Markkanen will not be with the Jazz in at least two more games, per Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. The Jazz All-Star had a sore hamstring during the Will Hardy-led team practices. This made the team decide to not include him in their road games.

Understandably, Jazz fans might see this as a huge blow to their rotation. But, they have doing well amid his absence. Hardy just notched a win over the Pelicans and improved to a six-win record. He saw the rise of Keyonte George who notched an all-around performance with 19 points, three assists, and five rebounds.

Other Jazz players were also stepping up during this win. Walker Kessler cleaned up the glass well to prevent second-chance opportunities for the other team. This got him eight rebounds along with 14 points. Seven other players got up to double-digits which helped in getting them the close win with a 114-to-112 scoreline.

Will they be able to sustain this type of play and mentality moving forward?