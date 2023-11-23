The Portland Trail Blazers played the type of game that coach Chauncey Billups has been looking for in their blowout of the Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a huge 121-105 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

While all wins count the same at the end of the season, some feel bigger in the moment. Wednesday's result certainly felt like one of those wins for the Blazers, who played as free and energetically as they have all season.

Here are three key takeaways from Wednesday's game:

Scoot is back and rocking the goggles

Scoot Henderson made his long-awaited return from the ankle injury that kept him out since Nov. 1. Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said before the game that Henderson would come off the bench and be held to a minutes-restriction. Billups declined to say what that limit was, but Henderson ended up playing just a hair under 17 minutes.

Ostensibly, the changes are to ease Henderson back into the Blazers lineup while he builds his conditioning back up. But this change also takes some of the pressure off of Scoot, who notably struggled to begin the season.

Looking at the Blazers box score, Henderson shot 1-7 with 3 turnovers and four fouls committed. But Scoot had a notable positive impact on this game during his minutes. The ball moved much more quickly and smoothly than fans have seen over the last few weeks. Henderson had seven assists on the night, and several more ‘hockey' assists. That he was a +15 for the Blazers despite the shooting shows what kind of impact he has on the team. Don't be surprised to see Henderson continue to come off the bench in the short-term.

Most notably, Henderson was channeling his inner Buck Williams and wearing goggles during the game. The Blazers point guard recently saw an eye-specialist who recommended he get contact lenses. They're so new to him that he wore the goggles to avoid touching his eyes while he makes the adjustment.

Jabari Walker went off

If the Blazers get this version of Jabari Walker every night, they've really got something with the 2022 second-round pick. Always a rebounding/hustle guy off the bench, Walker seemingly found a different gear from his first shift. In his 28 minutes of action, Walker had a career-high 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds (six offensive).

Walker was defending, following up shots, and making his presence felt at every opportunity for the Blazers. This was key as DeAndre Ayton was a last-minute scratch from the game due to back soreness.

After the game, Billups didn't have an update, saying “I have no idea. I told you he was starting, so I don't know.”

Pushing the pace

The Blazers seemed to finally play the way that Billups wants them to against the Jazz. Portland pushed the pace at every opportunity. While Portland lost the rebound battle to Utah, they forced 21 turnovers – leading to a 31-9 advantage in fast break points. This is the style of game that Billups has been hoping for, though it's difficult to run when you're inbounding the ball after an opponent scores.

Having Brogdon and Henderson back definitely helped in that regard as well. The ball moved quickly up the court, and the passes were just a bit crisper and a split-second quicker.

It's small things like that that add up together in wins like this. Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, but only Utah looked like it. The Blazers got a win that they desperately needed and they did it with style.

Up next for the Blazers, a few days off before they kick off a five-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.