While other NBA players will be doing their routine offseason workouts, rehabbing their injuries, or simply relaxing, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will be entering the military service.

Not that he has any choice in the matter.

“It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” says Markkanen, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.”

As for why Markkanen, considered the frontrunner for the 2023 Most Improved Player award, isn’t concerned about his basic military training effecting his offseason basketball training?

A proven track record.

“Of course,” Markkanen says, “I’d rather be working out like I normally do [in the offseason], but I’ve heard they do a good job of combining the two. You’re able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time.”

Weighing in on Markkanen’s decision, his agent Michael Lelchitski says, “Lauri has always said he was going to do this.”

“It’s important for him as a citizen to fulfill his civic duty and not have any kind of preferential treatment just because he is a famous athlete.”

Markannen has postponed his service three times already.

Once while in college at the University of Arizona, once while playing for Finland’s national men’s basketball team, and last season when the Cleveland Cavaliers made it to the play-in tournament, presenting a scheduling conflict.