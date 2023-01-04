By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz entered their Tuesday night contest against the Sacramento Kings losers of four straight. However, the Jazz haven’t played poorly at all. The Jazz have just endured heartbreaking, down-to-the wire losses, the most recent of which came from a Tyler Herro game winner. And on Tuesday night, the Cardiac Jazz were back at it again.

After De’Aaron Fox blew past Lauri Markkanen to score a go-ahead layup to put the Kings up by two, 117-115, with only 0.4 seconds left on the clock, things looked bleak for the Jazz, especially after they had no timeouts left to advance the ball.

However, against all odds, Jarred Vanderbilt threw an accurate, full-court pass towards Markkanen who caught the ball in stride and let the ball fly over the outstretched arms of Keegan Murray just as the buzzer sounded. Swish. The Jazz appeared to have claimed the victory, 118-117, to snap their current four-game losing streak.

Heartbreakingly for Utah, upon further review, the ball was still on Lauri Markkanen’s fingertips as the buzzer sounded. The officials ended up waiving off the Finnisher’s incredible shot, piling on to the Jazz’s misery over the past few games.

Lauri Markkanen's game-winner was waived off. The ball was still in his hands as the buzzer went off. pic.twitter.com/hO5kz2M8y5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 4, 2023

At the end of the day, De’Aaron Fox was just too good for the Jazz, as he tied his season-high in points with 37 to lead Sacramento to victory. After such a torrid start for the Jazz, the past few weeks haven’t been kind to them, as they have come up short in the clutch again and again. And there may not have been a more excruciating way to lose than in the fashion they did after seeing Lauri Markkanen’s inexplicable three-pointer be all for naught.