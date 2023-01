By R.P. Salao · 1 min read

Tyler Herro made sure to end 2022 with a bang. The Miami Heat guard connected on a buzzer-beating triple to sink the Utah Jazz for a 126-123 win.

Watch the Heat star call game below:

BOY WONDER FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/Ope8mGozfk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2023

Tyler Herro clearly had plans for New Year’s Eve and had no intention of playing any overtime.