Published November 24, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that.

Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Gobert trade. He helped transform the Wolves into a playoff team last season and he’s hoping to do the same for the Jazz. Beasley is currently in the third year of a four-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Wolves in the 2020 off-season and the Jazz hold a team option for 2023-24. The 2022-23 season is only about a quarter of the way through, but Beasley wants to remain in Utah as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

“I would love for them to pick that option up for me to continue my journey here in Utah. If not, then I’ve got to make the best of it. I’m very thankful for this landing spot since I came here. There are a lot of great people here in Utah and a great fan base,” Beasley said. “I think it’s the perfect opportunity to show I’m a changed man in Utah. It’s a place where big-name players usually wouldn’t come here, but I don’t know why. Once you come out here, you’ll have a great time.”

The Jazz have had the top scoring bench in the NBA this season with Beasley as the leading scorer for the second unit at 13.6 points per game. He’s shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range and has firmly put his name in the Sixth Man of the Year race.