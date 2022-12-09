By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

If there’s anything Filipinos are most known for in the international sports scene, it’s their undying love for basketball (despite their national team’s uneven results) and their stellar performances in boxing over the years. It’s not that often that those two intersect, but when they do, it’s a sight to behold. Just ask Manny Pacquiao what he thought of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson’s decision to square up after getting into a scuffle with Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The eight-division world champion had high praise for his fellow countryman, saying in jest that Clarkson could, indeed, become a boxer should he put his mind into it.

“I see potential,” Pacquiao wrote in an Instagram comment, per Bleacher Report.

Well, it’s difficult to doubt Manny Pacquiao with anything related to boxing, given his pedigree as one of the best ever to lace the gloves.

Nonetheless, Jordan Clarkson will want to do his best to protect his hands. They are what’s making him money after all, with his improved playmaking and streaky shooting. If push comes to shove, however, it might not be long until Clarkson comes out swinging with haymakers of his own.

Clarkson’s proclivity towards squaring up make him a perfect fit too for the Philippine men’s national basketball team. Many will remember the brawl that ensued in July 2018 between the Philippine and Australian teams during the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifications. Plenty of Filipinos threw huge punches, leading to a national team upheaval that took years for them to overcome.

Alas, it remains to be seen whether Jordan Clarkson can be a steadier fixture of the Philippine team, especially when they’re slated to host next year’s FIBA World Cup. At the end of the day, at least Clarkson made a fellow Filipino proud with his questionable, if courageous, antics.

And who knows? Maybe when Clarkson’s could dip his toes into the world of celebrity boxing when the clock strikes midnight on his basketball days.