The Los Angeles Lakers have finally done it. They’ve pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that the fans have been waiting for. This comes in the form of a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz that is sure to send shockwaves in the coming days.

Russell Westbrook is now on his way to Utah where he is expected to be bought out and end up in free agency. The Lakers have also sent a first-round pick to the Jazz as part of the deal. In exchange, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley are all headed to LA. Mike Conley, meanwhile, is going to Minnesota along with second-round draft compensation.

This blockbuster deal went down less than 24 hours before Thursday’s deadline. It hasn’t really sunken in for most folks, but it hasn’t stopped them from going gaga on Twitter with this massive development:

LET THE MADNESS BEGIN BABY — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) February 9, 2023

Shock was pretty much the initial reaction from most fans. This deal has been brewing throughout the day, but it was still a complete surprise that the Lakers were able to pull it off, especially considering how they haven’t had much success in the trade market of late.

The majority of the keyboard warriors sent congratulatory messages in the direction of the Lakers for their successful coup. The Timberwolves also got a bit of flack for a deal that some believe probably won’t work out in their favor:

Respect the Lakers for getting off of Russ. You gotta try it as long as you have LeBron. Not perfect but makes the team better for sure — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) February 9, 2023

Jeanie Buss dropping off the trade package pic.twitter.com/17WH7MDp2R — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) February 9, 2023

Lol how do the T-Wolves always get fleeced in trades 😂 — RC Maxfield (@RCMB323) February 9, 2023

This deal isn’t exactly of the same magnitude as the Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade, but you can be sure that NBA Twitter will be absolutely buzzing in the coming hours/days. After all, this is the Lakers we’re talking about here.