Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley avoided a major injury in his left knee, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to play soon.

On Saturday, Conley sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the third quarter of their showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers. He stayed down in obvious pain and was eventually taken off the court, with the Jazz ruling him out for the rest of what turned to be a 118-113 win.

Considering the nature of the injury, there were fears that he sustained a significant health setback–even though initial on-court ligament tests were good.

Fortunately, after further tests and imaging, there was no ligament damage found in his knee. The Jazz called his injury a knee strain, though he will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of the issue.

Sure enough, the Jazz will miss Mike Conley’s services. He has been a great stabilizing presence for the top-ranked Utah franchise, averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, a career-high 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In his absence, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are expected to fill the playmaking and scoring void Conley left.

The Jazz have eight games scheduled in the next two weeks, including heavyweight matches against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers. With that said, the rest of Utah certainly needs to step up if they want to keep the no. 1 seed in the West in the absence of Conley.